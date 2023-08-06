Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards suffer concerning blows

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Friday night this week with Warrington Wolves doing battle with Catalans Dragons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. It was the first game for Warrington since the exit of head coach Daryl Powell and though they were only 18-6 down at the break, the Wolves ended up succumbing to a superb Catalans side in a 30-10 defeat.

Elsewhere on Friday, Castleford Tigers hosted Huddersfield Giants in a crunch battle at the bottom of the Super League table. The Tigers, however, were dismal from start to finish as a 14-0 half-time deficit became 28-0 by full-time. It was a defeat that ended up costing Andy Last his job as head coach.

The final game on Friday saw Hull KR travel to Wigan Warriors with Willie Peters issuing a much-changed line-up ahead of the Challenge Cup Final next weekend. And it’s fair to say that Rovers were second best throughout with Wigan running into a 26-6 half-time lead. Things got even worse for the visitors after the break as Matt Peet’s men stuck in the sword in a 64-6 thrashing.

Turn the clock to Sunday and there were three Super League fixtures that took place. Live on Sky Sports, Leigh Leopards went up against the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley. And, despite losing 6-4 at half-time, Adrian Lam’s men turned up the heat in the second-half to run out 13-6 winners, a week before the Challenge Cup Final in a brilliant display.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity travelled to Hull FC, and, after Castleford’s loss on Friday, Trinity had the chance to continue their rise up the Super League table. However, after trailing 18-0 at half-time, Wakefield capitulated in the second forty minutes as Tony Smith’s men took home a 42-4 win.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils hosted St Helens at the Salford Stadium, with Paul Rowley’s men on a six-match losing run. With the Red Devils winning 15-2 at half-time, it appeared as though the hosts would finally change their fortunes. However, Paul Wellens’ side launched a second-half comeback to inflict an 18-15 defeat on Salford.

But which Super League sides suffered injuries?

Warrington Wolves 10-30 Catalans Dragons

Stefan Ratchford (head) – Warrington Wolves

Gil Dudson (head) – Warrington Wolves

Castleford Tigers 0-28 Huddersfield Giants

Kevin Naiqama (back) – Huddersfield Giants

Hull FC vs Wakefield Trinity

Samisoni Langi (shoulder – Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards

Justin Sangare (ankle) – Leeds Rhinos

John Asiata (arm) – Leigh Leopards

