Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Hull FC dominate

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Friday night this week with Warrington Wolves doing battle with Catalans Dragons at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. It was the first game for Warrington since the exit of head coach Daryl Powell and though they were only 18-6 down at the break, the Wolves ended up succumbing to a superb Catalans side in a 30-10 defeat.

Elsewhere on Friday, Castleford Tigers hosted Huddersfield Giants in a crunch battle at the bottom of the Super League table. The Tigers, however, were dismal from start to finish as a 14-0 half-time deficit became 28-0 by full-time. It was a defeat that ended up costing Andy Last his job as head coach.

The final game on Friday saw Hull KR travel to Wigan Warriors with Willie Peters issuing a much-changed line-up ahead of the Challenge Cup Final next weekend. And it’s fair to say that Rovers were second best throughout with Wigan running into a 26-6 half-time lead. Things got even worse for the visitors after the break as Matt Peet’s men stuck in the sword in a 64-6 thrashing.

Turn the clock to Sunday and there were three Super League fixtures that took place. Live on Sky Sports, Leigh Leopards went up against the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley. And, despite losing 6-4 at half-time, Adrian Lam’s men turned up the heat in the second-half to run out 13-6 winners, a week before the Challenge Cup Final in a brilliant display.

Elsewhere, Wakefield Trinity travelled to Hull FC, and, after Castleford’s loss on Friday, Trinity had the chance to continue their rise up the Super League table. However, after trailing 18-0 at half-time, Wakefield capitulated in the second forty minutes as Tony Smith’s men took home a 42-4 win.

Meanwhile, Salford Red Devils hosted St Helens at the Salford Stadium, with Paul Rowley’s men on a six-match losing run. With the Red Devils winning 15-2 at half-time, it appeared as though the hosts would finally change their fortunes. However, Paul Wellens’ side launched a second-half comeback to inflict an 18-15 defeat on Salford.

But, which Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors

A perfect fullback performance for hat-trick hero Jai Field against Hull KR on Friday night.

2. Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors

Not to be outdone by Jai Field, Abbas Miski touched down four times for Wigan.

3. Carlos Tuimavave – Hull FC

Carlos Tuimavave looked to be back to his best in the Hull thrashing over Wakefield on Sunday.

4. Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

Catalans will miss Adam Keighran when he leaves for Wigan at the end of 2023 because the centre is utter class.

5. Sam Halsall – Huddersfield Giants

Sam Halsall endured a difficult opening few months at Huddersfield, but the winger has hit back superbly with a hat-trick against Castleford.

6. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

Jonny Lomax is perhaps Super League’s most consistent halfback and he was in great form as Saints launched a comeback against Salford.

7. Jake Clifford – Hull FC

Hull will miss Jake Clifford when he goes back to the NRL in 2024, with the halfback registering 16 points in the demolition of Wakefield.

8. Tom Amone – Leigh Leopards

In-form Tom Amone just can’t stop impressing for Leigh with the prop getting through a mountain of work in the win over Leeds.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Edwin Ipape just keeps getting better and his sniping from dummy-half against Leeds proved too much for the Rhinos to handle.

10. Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards

What a performance from Robbie Mulhern as Leigh narrowly beat Leeds on Sunday. The Irish international proved just why the Leopards are third in the Super League table.

11. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants

Given a new lease of life in the back-row, Leroy Cudjoe was brilliant against Castleford on Friday night with some monster runs.

12. Kai Pearce-Paul – Wigan Warriors

Kai Pearce-Paul seems to have gone up another gear since coming from a serious injury and he was superb for Wigan against Hull KR.

13. Benjamin Garcia – Catalans Dragons

Another brilliant shift put in by Catalans’ captain Benjamin Garcia in the win over Warrington on Friday.

Substitutes

14. Jake Connor – Huddersfield Giants

Jake Connor finally seems to be settling into life at Huddersfield with the fullback throwing out a number of brilliant passes in the demolition of Castleford.

15. Jack Welsby – St Helens

Once more proved to be the matchwinner for St Helens with Jack Welsby enjoying himself against Salford.

16. Andre Savelio – Hull FC

Seems to have been given a new lease of life in recent weeks, with Andre Savelio putting in a great shift against Wakefield.

17. Cam Scott – Hull FC

If Carlos Tuimavave impressed for FC then so did Cam Scott, with the centre one of the most in-form backs in Super League at present.

