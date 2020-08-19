Innes Senior joins Wakefield on one-month loan

Wakefield have confirmed that Innes Senior will join the club on a one-month loan

The homegrown winger joins the club looking for opportunities and will provide Chris Chester with cover following recent injuries to Lee Kershaw and Tom Johnstone, and Reece Lyne’s upcoming two-game suspension.

Innes Senior, 20, said: ‘I’m happy for the opportunity to get some game time and play with new and experienced players.’

‘I’d like to thank Huddersfield for allowing me to go on loan and Wakefield for showing interest in me and working to get the deal done. I’m excited to continue my development and return to the club a better player’

Richard Thewlis, Giants’ Managing Director, elaborated on Innes’ long-term future with Huddersfield: ‘This [loan] will in particular help develop a player who we all have high hopes can go on to become a top line Super League outside back with us.’

Senior could make his debut on Saturday as Wakefield take on Catalans Dragons in the only Coral Challenge Cup tie this weekend.