Inspirational Mose Masoe to deliver Super League Grand Final ball

Former Hull Kingston Rovers prop Mose Masoe has been selected to deliver the ball at the Super League Grand Final.

The showpiece on Friday November 27th, taking place at Hull FC’s KCOM Stadium, will bring the curtains down on an unimaginable and unpredictable season, with multiple twists and turns along the way.

Masoe, 31, suffered a neck injury in a pre-season clash with Wakefield Trinity and was stretchered off the field inside three minutes.

The injury was later confirmed as a career-ending spinal injury which left the Samoan international unable to walk.

He was told he would never walk again but took his first unaided steps in May, showing incredible determination and inspiring many others.

Masoe said: “By walking out with the ball, I hope it can inspire others to continue to work hard, and take tiny steps each day towards their goal.”

The Super League Grand Final takes place on Friday November 27th, with a live broadcast beginning at 7pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off on Sky Sports Main Event.