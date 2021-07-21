International Rugby League – Emerging Match Officials

International Rugby League is pleased to announce the members of the newly formed Emerging Match Officials Panel.

Match Officials from this panel will officiate in bilateral games between lower ranked countries, both in Euro/Oceania C-D competitions and in some junior internationals.

The officials on this panel have mainly been selected from outside the top rugby league playing nations, creating an opportunity for international development and progression within the officiating systems of each new official’s own country.

Announcing the panel, the International Rugby League Match Officials Manager, Stuart Cummings said: “It is great to see such a large number of countries represented on this panel, creating opportunities that have never been afforded before.

“We hope that the work we are able to do with these officials, in international competition, will build on the hard work being done in each official’s own country, both in match official development and in developing a way for these officials to progress within the game.”

The panel was selected following nominations from all members and the appointment of each official will be overseen by the European Rugby League and the Asia Pacific Rugby League.

In all, sixteen different countries have provided officials for this panel.

The Emerging Match Officials Panel:

Suzanne Abotou         Cameroon

Guido Bonatti              Italy

Roman Bykhov           Ukraine

Jaroslav Bzoch           Czech Republic

Paul Causby               Ireland

Denys Cherniev          Ukraine

Aris Dardamanis         Greece

Yannick Dassi             Cameroon

Mekenzie Dokta          Papua New Guinea

Eneri Tale Driu            Fiji

Luke Fenton                Scotland

Oleksandr Ivchenko   Ukraine

Cody Kuxmann           USA

Fiona McConn            Ireland

Marshall Nortley          Ghana

Tony Palacios             Spain

Warren Pretorius         South Africa

Senivalati Qarau         Fiji

Lara Saba                   Lebanon

James Spencer           Ireland

Stefan Stamenic         Serbia

Max Topani                 Papua New Guinea

Peter Tapper              Jamaica

Solomone Vateitei       Fiji

Eamon Whelan           Ireland

Kemoy White              Jamaica

