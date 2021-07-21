International Rugby League – Emerging Match Officials

International Rugby League is pleased to announce the members of the newly formed Emerging Match Officials Panel.
Match Officials from this panel will officiate in bilateral games between lower ranked countries, both in Euro/Oceania C-D competitions and in some junior internationals.
The officials on this panel have mainly been selected from outside the top rugby league playing nations, creating an opportunity for international development and progression within the officiating systems of each new official’s own country.
Announcing the panel, the International Rugby League Match Officials Manager, Stuart Cummings said: “It is great to see such a large number of countries represented on this panel, creating opportunities that have never been afforded before.
“We hope that the work we are able to do with these officials, in international competition, will build on the hard work being done in each official’s own country, both in match official development and in developing a way for these officials to progress within the game.”
The panel was selected following nominations from all members and the appointment of each official will be overseen by the European Rugby League and the Asia Pacific Rugby League.
In all, sixteen different countries have provided officials for this panel.
The Emerging Match Officials Panel:
Suzanne Abotou Cameroon
Guido Bonatti Italy
Roman Bykhov Ukraine
Jaroslav Bzoch Czech Republic
Paul Causby Ireland
Denys Cherniev Ukraine
Aris Dardamanis Greece
Yannick Dassi Cameroon
Mekenzie Dokta Papua New Guinea
Eneri Tale Driu Fiji
Luke Fenton Scotland
Oleksandr Ivchenko Ukraine
Cody Kuxmann USA
Fiona McConn Ireland
Marshall Nortley Ghana
Tony Palacios Spain
Warren Pretorius South Africa
Senivalati Qarau Fiji
Lara Saba Lebanon
James Spencer Ireland
Stefan Stamenic Serbia
Max Topani Papua New Guinea
Peter Tapper Jamaica
Solomone Vateitei Fiji
Eamon Whelan Ireland
Kemoy White Jamaica
