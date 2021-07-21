International Rugby League – Emerging Match Officials

International Rugby League is pleased to announce the members of the newly formed Emerging Match Officials Panel.

Match Officials from this panel will officiate in bilateral games between lower ranked countries, both in Euro/Oceania C-D competitions and in some junior internationals.

The officials on this panel have mainly been selected from outside the top rugby league playing nations, creating an opportunity for international development and progression within the officiating systems of each new official’s own country.

Announcing the panel, the International Rugby League Match Officials Manager, Stuart Cummings said: “It is great to see such a large number of countries represented on this panel, creating opportunities that have never been afforded before.

“We hope that the work we are able to do with these officials, in international competition, will build on the hard work being done in each official’s own country, both in match official development and in developing a way for these officials to progress within the game.”

The panel was selected following nominations from all members and the appointment of each official will be overseen by the European Rugby League and the Asia Pacific Rugby League.

In all, sixteen different countries have provided officials for this panel.

The Emerging Match Officials Panel:

Suzanne Abotou Cameroon

Guido Bonatti Italy

Roman Bykhov Ukraine

Jaroslav Bzoch Czech Republic

Paul Causby Ireland

Denys Cherniev Ukraine

Aris Dardamanis Greece

Yannick Dassi Cameroon

Mekenzie Dokta Papua New Guinea

Eneri Tale Driu Fiji

Luke Fenton Scotland

Oleksandr Ivchenko Ukraine

Cody Kuxmann USA

Fiona McConn Ireland

Marshall Nortley Ghana

Tony Palacios Spain

Warren Pretorius South Africa

Senivalati Qarau Fiji

Lara Saba Lebanon

James Spencer Ireland

Stefan Stamenic Serbia

Max Topani Papua New Guinea

Peter Tapper Jamaica

Solomone Vateitei Fiji

Eamon Whelan Ireland

Kemoy White Jamaica

