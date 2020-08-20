RLI Grand Final postponed due to virus restrictions

Having successfully played out their truncated domestic season involving just six clubs, Ireland Rugby League has now decided to delay their triple-header finals day, originally due to be played this Saturday in Claddagh, Galway.

After completing three weekends with the sides split into two groups, Galway Tribesmen and Longhorns were due to contest the Grand Final, with Cork Bulls and Dublin City Exiles playing for third place, and Barrowcudas and Athboy Rams contesting fifth spot.

Ireland Rugby League Chairman, Dave Fitzhenry commented: “Last March we were not sure we would see players take to the pitches at all. Credit must go to our Covid planning committee that, following Sport Ireland’s guidelines, we got to all but our Grand Final day.

“Unfortunately we have had to postpone the event until September due to the revised restrictions with the health and safety of all involved naturally paramount.

“On a positive note, we thought at one stage we wouldn’t see Rugby League played here this season but we now have one extra club, and several new ones from regions around the country looking to join our leagues next season.”

The deciding matches will be rearranged in line with advice from the government.