Israel Folau in ‘constant dialogue’, Catalans claim

Catalans Dragons say they are in ‘constant dialogue’ with Israel Folau amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Folau, the controversial centre who joined the club last year, has yet to report back to France and has been linked with a move to rugby union.

Reports emerged that Folau was ignoring the club’s calls with an unnamed Catalans source telling Wide World Of Sports that he wasn’t expected to return.

But the club have dismissed those claims in a short statement, claiming they are in contact with the cross-code international.

“The club and Israel Folau have been in constant dialogue since Christmas regarding a personal family situation,” the statement read.

“This along with Covid restrictions are currently preventing his return to France.”

Folau played 15 games for the Dragons last year and scored five tries as the Dragons made the play-off semi-finals.

That earned him a new contract with the club after they had handed him a career lifeline. Folau’s contract with Rugby Australia had been terminated after he said “hell awaits” gay people in a social media post. He subsequently reached a settlement after suing the RA.