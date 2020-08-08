Israel Folau shines as Catalans shock Castleford

Israel Folau was the star of the show as Catalans stunned Castleford 40-14.

Folau, who was joined by other Catalans team-mates in not taking the knee for Black Lives Matter, let his action on the field do the talking with a sublime performance.

But for Castleford it was a bizarre game in which they had stormed into a lead before a string of key errors at both ends of the pitch orchestrated their own downfall.

Two quickfire Michael Shenton tries and a Danny Richardson penalty goal had put Cas 14-0 ahead.

But Folau gave them a warning sign as he set his winger Tom Davies to the try-line before interchange hooker Alrix Da Costa burrowed over after Jesse Sene-Leao dropped the ball with the line begging.

The Folau scored a stunning individual try, scything through the defence and running 60 metres to put Catalans ahead at the break.

Shortly after the break Derrell Olpherts’ huge error, throwing a loose pass while in the in-goal that allowed Ben Garcia to pounce.

Folau’s superb catch and offload gave Joel Tomkins a try before another well-timed Folau pass sent Davies over for his second.

Jason Baitieri wrapped up the scoring as the Dragons hit 40 unanswered points.