Israel Folau signs new Catalans deal

Isreal Folau will remain in Super League next season after signing a new one-year deal with Catalans.

Folau controversially joined the club earlier this season and quickly impressed, scoring on debut against Castleford.

His performances saw him linked with a return to the NRL but he has penned a new 12-month deal with the Dragons.

Catalans Dragons star Israel Folau has today signed a new one-year contract with the club.

“Me and my family are very excited to stay on at the club for season 2021,” he said.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity that Bernard Guasch and the Dragons have given me. I’m looking forward to working hard and achieving great success on the field with my team-mates and this great club.

Steve McNamara added: “We are delighted that Israel has committed to the Dragons for 2021. The most impressive asset he showed in the short period before the confinement was his willingness to work hard for the team.

“On top of that he clearly is a great athlete with a tremendous skill set. We look forward to seeing him continually improve and have an even greater influence over the team’s performances through 2020 and 2021.”