Israel Folau considering code switch with Catalans future in doubt

Israel Folau is reportedly set to exit Catalans Dragons after failing to get in contact with the club.

Folau, who controversially joined the Dragons last year, is allegedly ghosting Dragons officials ahead of his expected return to Perpignan for pre-season training.

Speculation has seen the cross-code international linked with a return to rugby union, with those rumours only set to escalate given recent rumours.

“It doesn’t look good,” a Catalans official told Wide World of Sports. “The feeling is he won’t be back.”

Folau played 15 games for the Dragons last year and scored five tries as the Dragons made the play-off semi-finals.

That earned him a new contract with the club after they had handed him a career lifeline. Folau’s contract with Rugby Australia had been terminated after he said “hell awaits” gay people in a social media post. He subsequently reached a settlement after suing the RA.

It leaves Catalans’ squad looking threadbare ahead of the season. David Mead and Lewis Tierney have departed with no additions added to their backline.