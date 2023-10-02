‘It doesn’t need ripping up’: Gary Chambers on Warrington Wolves challenge

WARRINGTON WOLVES don’t need “ripping up” by new head coach Sam Burgess, according to the man who guided them through the end of this season.

Gary Chambers took interim charge after the departure of Daryl Powell and guided Warrington to three wins from their final five regular-season matches to make the Super League play-offs.

But they were beaten in the first round on Saturday, losing 16-8 at defending champions St Helens to end their campaign.

Burgess is expected to arrive from Australia in the next few weeks to begin work in his first head-coach job.

And Chambers, who will now step into a new Wolves role as director of rugby, believes Burgess has good things to work with.

He said: “There are enough positives there. It’s the small things now. He’ll look at those, address them and fix those areas.

“It doesn’t need ripping up, it just needs tinkering with and some areas put right.”

Chambers feels he made a difference in his time in charge.

“Over the last six or seven weeks the team has been competitive and gone toe-to-toe with some really good teams, and we’ve lost some and won some,” he said.

“That’s all I could ask for in this spell, to make them more competitive. We have been in most games for this period. If next year they do that, they will get more results.

“We’ve got better. To be competitive and in games always gives you a chance and I think that’s happened.

“Ultimately it’s up to Sam to pick that up now and take that forward.”

It’s now more than four years since Warrington have reached a major final, while they have not made the Super League play-off semi-finals since they last played at Old Trafford in 2018.

Chambers said: “This club needs to be playing in these big games, like any club does. That’s where we’re trying to get to.”

Last week, Warrington put another piece in place for 2024 with the signing of Jordan Crowther on a two-year deal.

The loose forward finished this year on loan with the Wolves from Wakefield Trinity, playing eight times.

