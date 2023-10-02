Castleford Tigers pledge smaller squad despite flurry of announcements

CASTLEFORD director of rugby Danny Wilson has confirmed the Tigers squad will be leaner next season – but insists that’s no reason why a side which will include Joe Westerman and Liam Watts, alongside new arrivals Nixon Putt, Sylvester Namo and Elie El-Zakhem, can’t be meaner.

With Hull KR assistant coach Danny McGuire being linked with the Tigers’ coaching job, loose-forward Westerman and prop Watts, both 33, have signed contract extensions of two years and twelve months respectively.

Papua New Guinea back row Putt, 28, is moving from Queensland Cup side Central Queensland Capras, his Kumuls teammate Namo, 23, from Townsville Blackhawks and Lebanon forward El-Zakhem, 25, from Sydney Roosters’ feeder team North Sydney Bears, all on two-year deals.

Putt said: “I want to be the best I can for myself, the club and the fans.”

Namo added: “I’ve heard supporters here are crazy. I can’t wait to meet them.”

And El-Zakhem said: “It will be good to showcase my talent in Super League.”

Castleford have also been linked with Leeds fullback Luke Hooley, Batley centre Josh Hodson and Hull KR threequarter Sam Wood, who is out of contract.

That’s after a difficult and disappointing campaign, with three different coaches – Lee Radford, Andy Last and Danny Ward – having spells at the helm and only six wins in 27 league games.

Castleford finished second-bottom, just four points above relegated neighbours Wakefield, and also fell at their first hurdle in the Challenge Cup, beaten at home by Hull.

Former London Broncos coach Ward was in charge for the final six games, two of which were won, after succeeding Last on a short-term contract, and has indicated his desire to remain in post.

But that will be with fewer players after Wilson revealed club chiefs plan to cut the playing budget amid stadium redevelopment plans.

“At the minute there would be money held back,” he said. “The TV money is smaller. In order to run a sustainable club, holding some back is the way the club want to go.

“You can spend the full cap. We spent it this year in a relegation battle. But spending the cap doesn’t mean you will win every week.

“As long as you manage it well, there is no reason why you can’t have a good crack. There is a plan, there is a mindset we need to form here at Castleford.”

Departing are Greg Eden (linked with Featherstone), Kenny Edwards (retiring) Niall Evalds (Hull KR), Nathan Massey, Sui Matagi and Jordan Turner (Oldham).

