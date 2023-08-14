‘It takes a lot to knock my confidence’: Hull FC’s Joe Cator on injury comeback

JOE CATOR could be forgiven for feeling nervous on the field considering his injury record.

A nightmare 18 months began in August 2021, when the Hull FC forward ruptured his Achilles tendon in a derby win over Hull KR.

And then, when Cator made his return after seven months away at Leeds Rhinos, within minutes of coming off the bench he suffered a recurrence of the injury and did not play again until the start of this year.

He has since gone on to play a pivotal role in Hull’s season, playing all but three matches so far – the majority as starting loose forward – and most crucially staying injury-free.

“It takes a lot to knock my confidence,” said Cator of his comeback.

“I knew, once I got that full pre-season under my belt, that I was back to my old body and my own self.

“The Achilles didn’t really hinder any performances in pre-season, so I was full of confidence.

“At the start of the season I was getting the body up to scratch, getting used to the whacks and bruises, and it was tough.

“But I’m really happy with where I am now and really happy to be looking back on that time.

“Touch wood, I’ve only missed the three (games). The body is feeling good and I’m ready to kick on.”

Cator is hoping to play a big part in Hull’s run-in, with six games remaining for the club to force their way into the Super League play-offs.

They are currently two points shy of fifth-placed Warrington Wolves and sixth-placed Hull KR, and have won three of their last four ahead of Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

Cator says that making the top six would be a good way to reward a number of Hull’s departing stars, as the likes of Jake Clifford, Tevita Satae and Adam Swift prepare to move on at the end of the season.

“There will be a lot of people coming in next year and a lot of people going out,” said the 28-year-old.

“We know that and we want to try and finish this season on a high for that group of players, for it to really mean something, so we can look back on this season and think we’ve really had a good dig.

“We’ve had a chat about it. Let’s really go for it for these last few games knowing that we aren’t going to play together as this team again.”

