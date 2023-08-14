Ian Watson hails the old heads leading Huddersfield Giants’ late-season revival

IAN WATSON has hailed the veteran group leading the way in Huddersfield Giants’ late-season revival.

Huddersfield went into Sunday evening’s match against St Helens – rescheduled from round one, when Saints were taking part in the World Club Challenge – on a four-match winning streak.

Key to those victories were a trio of elder statesman in Chris Hill and Leroy Cudjoe, both 35, and Chris McQueen, who recently turned 36.

Cudjoe was League Express’ man of the match in the Giants’ win over Castleford Tigers, Hill took the honours against Hull FC, and McQueen likewise when they beat Wakefield Trinity.

Head coach Watson commended not only the displays of the three, but their influence on how the rest of the team are performing.

“It’s the leadership group that determines a hell of a lot at your club,” said Watson.

“If you can get your leadership group performing, generally the younger players follow because they see them as examples and role models.

“Those guys, over the last month, have been first class. They’ve been playing at the peak of their powers.

“It’s taken a little while this year to get them all firing at the same time but now they seem to all be on the front foot together, and long may that continue.”

Watson said careful management had been required to get the best out of England prop Hill, who has played every match in league and cup this year after participating at the World Cup.

“Earlier in the season Chris Hill was playing longer minutes and then we pulled that back a bit to play some shorter minutes,” said the Huddersfield chief.

“Now again he’s getting back to being able to play decent minutes and decent spells again.

“He’s found his feet this year. He’s looked after himself really well.”

While Hill is under contract until the end of 2025, the current deals with Cudjoe and McQueen expire at the end of the year.

The club remain tight-lipped on the future of Aussie McQueen, who may retire, but Huddersfield expect Cudjoe to remain next term.

“I know Richard (Thewlis, managing director) is on with the process of speaking to Leroy’s representatives and hopefully that will be sorted soon. Leroy will be here.

“He’s just done his 350th (club appearance) – I think he’s trying to get to 400 or 500!”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.