“It’s not a tackle technique I’ve ever seen anyone teach or coach” – Leeds Rhinos’ Rohan Smith admits he “echoes” some of Paul Wellens’ thoughts on the game of rugby league following John Asiata tackle fallout

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has admitted that he “echoes” some of St Helens boss Paul Wellens’ comments on the game of rugby league following the fallout from the Challenge Cup semi-finals at the weekend.

Wellens took aim at the RFL and the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for failing to punish Leigh Leopards’ John Asiata in the aftermath of last Saturday’s semi-final after four of his Saints players suffered injuries from what Wellens described as “horrific” and “dangerous” tackle technique.

The Saints boss stated: “As a game, we bang the player welfare drum a fair bit and make a lot of effort and make a lot of strides as a game to protect players because ultimately we have a duty of care to protect our player at all times,” Wellens said.

“But, in my opinion, and very few would disagree with me, this weekend, the governing body has failed in its duty to protect its players.

“On the weekend, we had four players injured by one player tackling in a reckless and dangerous manner.

“We have a responsibility as a wider game. It’s not a St Helens vs Leigh thing, we need to clean our sport up and make it safe to play.”

Now, though Smith personally didn’t address Asiata’s tackle technique, the Leeds boss did call for perhaps a different emphasis from the governing body.

“I’ve seen some of Paul’s (Wellens) comments and some of the general commentary. It’s always sad in my eyes when players get injured and they miss the rest of the season no matter how that injury comes about,” Smith said.

“Agnatius Paasi is one of my closest colleagues in rugby league so to see him playing so well and not be able to play, it disappoints me but I don’t know the rulebook enough to know if there have been rules broken around the tackle.

“I probably echo some of the thoughts around the game that we are putting a lot of attention on what are generally mild high tackles and glancing blows and, at times, kickers and passers are getting knocked over rather than attacked.

“They are met with harsh penalties, but something that carries a lot more intent and a potential injury risk, if the rules aren’t in place to take action then maybe the process needs to be reviewed.

“And maybe it’s tackling in general that we need to scrutinise on an ongoing basis instead of focusing on the head and neck.”

Smith also confessed that Asiata’s technique is not one that has ever been taught/coached.

“It’s not a tackle technique I’ve ever seen anyone teach or coach. I’ve never seen a coach promote that type of thing.

“It’s extremely brave but probably dangerous to the tackler himself. Aside from that, I will let the powers that be decide.”