Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils announce Super League player-swap

WIGAN WARRIORS and Salford Red Devils have announced a player-swap between the two clubs,

Wigan have announced the immediate signing of highly rated prop forward Tyler Dupree on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joins from Salford Red Devils who have taken Brad Singleton immediately as part of the deal.

Dupree emerged through the junior ranks at Leeds before spells with Featherstone, Batley, York, Oldham and Widnes.

Following a significant number of impressive appearances for Salford, the Siddal junior made his England debut in Shaun Wane’s squad that faced France in the mid-season test at Warrington this year, starting the game on the bench.

On signing for Wigan, Dupree said: “First of all I want to thank Salford for giving me the opportunity to get back into Super League and helping find the level I like to play at. To the fans for taking me in and supporting me, as a nobody really, and for helping me become what I am now.”

Dupree added: “I’m absolutely made up to join Wigan, it’s a great club with great history and great ambition to go forward for the future. I’m really excited for times ahead.”

Warriors head coach Matt Peet said: “Tyler will bring a strong running no nonsense style to our forward pack.

“He is a great age and has his best years ahead of him, and he will complement our forward pack really well.”

On the departure of Brad Singleton, Peet added: “Brad joined us in September 2020 in the dark days of COVID, and led a young forward pack to a League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final.

“Brad had agreed to join Salford after this season and we felt that with us wanting Tyler for the next few years, it made sense to make the switch now. Throughout his time at Wigan, he has been a quality professional and teammate, and a pleasure to coach.

“I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”