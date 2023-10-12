‘I’ve been dreaming about it for years’: Matt Peet ready for biggest Wigan Warriors game

LEADING out Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford will mean the world to Matt Peet.

The League Leaders’ Shield winners secured a first trip since 2018 by beating Hull KR in Saturday’s play-off semi-final.

Peet came through the coaching ranks in a decade on the club staff and Grand Final glory would complete an excellent first couple of years as a head coach, after securing the Challenge Cup last year.

And he is looking forward to leading his team onto the field alongside club captain and fellow Wiganer, Liam Farrell.

“For me to walk out with Liam Farrell, nothing will make me prouder,” said Peet.

“I’ve been dreaming about it for years. Everything you do, everything you talk about is to build for days like this, so you can get opportunities on the biggest stage.

“Everything we do is with that vision in mind. Wembley and Old Trafford and the big games. It’s a week we’re going to embrace.”

Standing in their way of a sixth Super League crown, and a record-extending 23rd league championship, will be Catalans Dragons.

Peet predicted: “It’s going to be a fantastic game. Both teams are littered with competitors and great talent.”

None more so than Sam Tomkins, the Wigan legend who will play against the Warriors in the final match of his career before retirement.

“I don’t think anyone was surprised that Sam had that moment,” Peet said of Tomkins’ sensational match-winning try in Catalans’ semi-final victory over Hull KR.

“He’s done that all his career. He’s just a competitive beast and he’s got so much talent.

“What stands him apart for me is his competitive nature and his never-say-die attitude. Any team that he plays for will compete.

“Along with other players and Steve (McNamara, Catalans’ coach), he’s grabbed that club in the last five years and made it a real power in Super League.”

Wigan enter the Grand Final not only with a squad in rude health – the only absences will be front-row trio Liam Byrne, Mike Cooper and Ethan Havard, with Willie Isa making a successful return last week and no fresh issues reported – but also in excellent form.

The DW Stadium club have won nine matches in a row since a Challenge Cup semi-final defeat, also to Hull KR.

They set the record straight against the Robins with a clinical play-off display, scoring three tries at the start of the first half and a further four in succession after the break.

“It was a good start from us, with our ability to post points,” reflected Peet.

“It’s not what we prepared for and not what I expected personally, but it was a pleasure to watch all the same.”

More of the same will do just nicely in the Grand Final, the biggest game of the young coach’s career to date.

