The Garry Schofield Column: My prediction for Super League Grand Final

WE’VE got a fascinating Grand Final in prospect – and I can’t wait to see Wigan and Catalans ripping into each other at Old Trafford on Saturday.

There are intriguing, and potentially crucial, match-ups all over the pitch, and some really interesting sub-plots.

The biggest is whether or not Sam Tomkins can end his career by helping his current club Catalans clinch a first Super League title at the expense of his former, and hometown, team Wigan.

Warriors fans will have loved seeing Sam step his way through the St Helens’ defence to seal the Dragons’ semi-final victory.

It put them within a win of becoming the first side other than Saints, Leeds, Wigan and Bradford to win the title in the Summer era.

By ending the stranglehold arch-rivals Saints have had on Super League since 2019, Sam will have won the admiration of almost all Wiganers.

But will he go from hero to zero by helping Catalans end the Cherry and Whites’ bid to win a first title since 2018?

As I wrote recently, one of Saints’ main letdowns has been the lack of creativity of their halfbacks, and it happened again on Friday.

It’s an issue Paul Wellens need to get sorted as he looks to respond to this year’s disappointment next season.

Sam provided the spark the Dragons needed to edge a grind of a game which was a bit low on quality moments overall.

Wigan simply blew Hull KR away with their powerful start to Saturday’s semi, and it looked like Matt Peet had used their weekend off really well.

Matt’s men demolished Catalans in France back in August, and while I think Saturday’s showdown will be far tighter, the presence of Bevan French and Jai Field will swing it their way – Wigan to win by 13.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.