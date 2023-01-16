Jacob climbs the ladder at Wigan

WIGAN WARRIORS have promoted their Academy player Jacob Douglas into their first-team, signing a two-year contract with him, with the option of a third year.

Douglas, 18, joined the Warriors’ Scholarship and Academy system in 2019, but in his first season he suffered a broken collarbone and he was out of action in 2020 because of the pandemic.

But the winger was a consistent starter for the Wigan Academy side in 2021, as well as the Reserves and Academy teams in 2022. He also featured in Wigan’s 42-12 pre-season win over Newcastle Thunder last year.

Speaking about his contract, Douglas said: “I’d been training with the first team for about a month before December. Me and Matt (Peet) had a few conversations about how I was doing and he was pleased.

“I was offered a full-time deal which I was over the moon with. It’s two years with another year option, so hopefully I’ll be here for the next three-years.”

Wigan Executive Director Kris Radlinski added: “Jacob’s story is a great and inspiring one. He has overcome injury as a youngster and worked so hard to get his chance and he has been a revelation in pre-season.

“When he told the senior squad that he would be joining them full time, the room cheered and they mobbed him out of respect. It is a great lesson for any young player. We all can’t wait to work with him and see where his career takes him.”

