Jake Trueman suffers injury setback, will miss Castleford’s game with Hull FC

Jake Trueman will miss Castleford’s clash with Hull FC on Thursday.

The halfback was set to make his comeback from a back injury in the Tigers’ first return to The Jungle since lockdown but pulled up in training on Wednesday.

Daryl Powell says he will now not be risked as he considers his options in the halves with Danny Richardson still out with a shoulder problem.

“The scans have shown there’s nothing significant in there but they’re irrelevant if the player can’t perform and get on the field,” Powell said.

“He trained on Monday and came through that reasonably well but he’s in trouble again today. We’ve just got to look after him and play well with players out of position.

“We’re looking at a couple of combinations. I thought Jake Trueman would be back this week but he’s pulled out today so we’ll have to make a late call.”