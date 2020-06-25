James Bentley extends Saints stay

St Helens youngster James Bentley has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

As revealed by League Express, the 23-year-old has turned down interest from Castleford and Hull Kingston Rovers to extend his stay with the Super League champions.

Since joining the club from Bradford Bulls, Bentley has made 25 appearances and grown into an increasingly important role this year, playing in numerous positions.

“I am very happy to sign an extension with the club,” he said.

“We had a great year last season and I am looking forward to what the future may hold.

“I want to thank Kristian Woolf, my teammates and all the staff and the fans who have always made me feel at home. I am excited to get going again and hope to continue my development here at Saints.”

Head Coach Kristian Woolf added: “It’s great news to have James committing his future to the Saints.

“James has a great attitude and gives it his all in every training session and on the field.

“He has already shown his talent this season since I came in and is an important part of our squad moving forward.

“If he continues to work hard and improve he will have a bright future ahead of him.”