James Bentley set for consultant following serious concussion as Rohan Smith gives updates on Nene MacDonald, David Fusitu’a and James McDonnell

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has provided the latest update on James Bentley following a serious concussion the Ireland international suffered in the 21-12 loss to Huddersfield Giants last weekend.

Play was stopped for around 15 minutes as staff from either side helped Bentley following a hefty collision with the second-rower then taken to hospital.

Of course, Bentley will play no part in this weekend’s fixture against Hull FC with Smith confirming

“James is a bit dusty as you’d expect from a decent concussion. Initially we were hopeful there wasn’t anything permanent or neck or spinal damage.

“Everything has been cleared in that regard and now he is just resting. He has been on light duties, he has to see a consultant given he’s had two this year.

“We as a club that takes all our precautions. All our return to play processes are longer than the 11-day mandate, allowing the player more time to recover and more practice before they are thrown out there.”

Three players that were missing from that loss against Huddersfield – Nene MacDonald and David Fusitu’a – could return for the clash at Hull.

“We are still waiting to get the official on Nene, we will check how he is. He is due back to play so that will be the intention at this point.

“Fus (David Fusitu’a) has a bit of work to do, he had a decent back spasm last week but he has returned to training today. James McDonnell should be fine as well.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.