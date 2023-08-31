Brother of Catalans Dragons star Tyrone May, Taylan May, “open” to potential Super League move

HAVING a brother or a family member at a certain club can definitely influence a potential move.

Look at Lachlan Lam at Leigh; his father, Adrian, took over as coach ahead of the 2022 Championship season and was able to lure son Lachlan halfway around the world to spearhead the club’s promotion to Super League.

In the top flight, Lachlan has been doing the business, too, and in doing so, has earned the attention of NRL side Canberra Raiders.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons star, Tyrone May, who joined the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season, has two brothers currently plying their trade in the NRL.

Whilst 21-year-old Taylan is at the Penrith Panthers, 24-year-old Terrell is with the Sydney Roosters.

May also went on to address his current future, but outlined that his youngest brother, Taylan, is “open” to a potential move to Super League.

“I know there are a few rumours flying about which are annoying but that’s the life of a footy player. I have said before that I do want to play with my brothers and tick that off. If I have to go home for that or if they have to come here, I don’t know yet.

“I know the youngest one, Taylan, I’ve spoken to him and he is pretty open to doing whatever, he is pretty open minded with stuff like that.

“He does have a young family though that might make it hard for him to come here.

“But both Taylan (Penrith Panthers) and Terrell (Sydney Roosters) are just as keen to play together as I am so I guess we will just have to see the make up of that.

May continued: “They are both on contract at their respective clubs for next season but we have spoken about it as a family that once they are off contract we can try and work something out if we can go somewhere together.

“It’s a tough gig to get that in rugby league but we will try our best to play together. If it doesn’t work out, we all have our own endeavours and goals that we want to tick off.”

