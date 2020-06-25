James Graham granted release by St George

Confirmation of James Graham’s move to St Helens is imminent after he was officially released by St George.

Graham is heading back to Super League and the club where it all began have reached an agreement to join the Super League champions for the rest of the season.

The only stumbling block was being granted a release by the Dragons, but they have now paved the way for Graham to wrap up his career at his boyhood club.

St Helens have already confirmed an agreement has been reached but are now expected to formally announce his arrival in the coming days.

“I’m definitely leaving with a heavy heart – this club and the people involved have done so much for me over the past two and a half years,” Graham said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but the opportunity to return and play for the club I’ve supported since I was eight and whose system I was in from 11 was the right thing for me to pursue as I reach the end of my career.

“I’m very grateful for the club, the board and the coach for appreciating my perspective about returning to St Helens. I’d run to the edge of the earth for the coach, staff and playing group at the Dragons. They will have a special place in my heart forever.”