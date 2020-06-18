James Graham set for St Helens return

James Graham is on the verge of a St Helens return.

According to Nine News Australia’s Danny Weidler, the England international is set to replace Luke Thompson and return to his old stomping ground.

His current club, St George Illawarra Dragons, confirmed they are in talks with his representatives after an opportunity in Super League came to light.

They are now in the process of finding a replacement that would allow Graham to return to his boyhood club.

Graham started making waves in rugby league with Saints, debuting in 2003 and making over 200 appearances before moving to the NRL with Canterbury in 2011.

Ironically, Thompson has made the exact same move as Graham, who now looks set to go full circle and take Thompson’s spot at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Capped over 50 times by England and Great Britain, Weidler reports that Graham has accepted his time in the NRL is over. He has been criticised for his performances since the competition returned.

Since Thompson’s departure to the NRL was confirmed, the Super League champions have been on the lookout for a replacement. Penrith captain James Tamou has been on their radar but commanded too much money, while TotalRL understands another NRL prop is on their wishlist, but is likely to stay at his existing club.

In a statement, the Dragons said: “St George Illawarra have been involved in discussions with Dragons forward James Graham and his management regarding an opportunity for him to return to the English Super League with immediate effect.

“The Dragons will consider this option for Graham on the merit a replacement player is secured by the club prior to his release.”