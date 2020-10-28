James Graham the great calls time on incredible career

The incredible career of James Graham will come to an end after the forward confirmed his retirement at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old, a success in both hemispheres of the game, has called time after a superb 18-season career.

A treble-winner and a Man of Steel recipient, Graham played 53 times for England and Great Britain on the international stage.

With 474 career appearances to his name, Graham who is back at St Helens after almost a decade in the NRL, will hang up the boots with his boyhood club this year.

Bursting onto the scene in 2003, Graham won the treble in 2006 and the Man of Steel in 2008, earning the title of the world’s best prop that year.

2011 saw him move to the NRL with Canterbury and he went onto make 186 NRL appearances with the Bulldogs and St George.

Graham said: “Playing for St Helens and over in the NRL has been an absolute honour. I am gutted this season will be my final one as a player, but I came to Saints saying I would have one last all-in push for this season and nothing has changed there.

“Finishing my career at my boyhood Club was an opportunity that I couldn’t resist. Unfortunately, I am gutted we have not been able to play in front of our fans as I know they feel every pass, every tackle and every run. I have even missed the opposition fans who would give me a piece of their mind!

“I have had so many fantastic memories throughout my career here at Saints, in the NRL and on the International stage representing my country. It has all been a huge honour. I would like to thank all my family and friends who have supported me throughout my career and all the people involved from community clubs Thatto Heath and Blackbrook to people in the St Helens Academy as well as everybody involved at Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

“Now that all has been said, the season has not finished yet and my intention now is completing the job I came here to do with St Helens. We are going to take things a game at a time, moment by moment and give ourselves the best possible opportunity to finish the job.”