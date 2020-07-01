James Graham uncertain on retirement plans

James Graham has yet to make a call on retirement.

The Great Britain and England forward has re-signed for boyhood club St Helens on a contract until the end of the season after almost a decade of success in the NRL.

He will fly back to England on Monday to potentially end his career at the end of the season, at the club he first joined aged 11.

While the 34-year-old didn’t dismiss the idea of retirement, he said he’d yet to come to a decision.

“I’ve spoken to St Helens and said I’m all in for this year – that’s all I can promise and all I want to do,” he said.

“Then we’ll see what comes of it after that.

“The body feels pretty good actually. With the pandemic break and a few more games, I’ve been training most days until St George gave me the release. All I can do is my best for the club and the coaching staff and the players.

“I’m coming home because I want to and St Helens want me to. I’m not going to guarantee success but I’ll try my best to give us the opportunity to do that.”