James Graham’s Saints squad number revealed

James Graham will wear the number 32 shirt upon his return to the club.

The forward, who has re-signed with his boyhood club for the rest of the season, had his first Saints shirt in nine years printed today.

On the club’s Twitter page, the Super League champions revealed the number he’d be wearing once the season restarts.

Graham previously wore number 8 during his first spell with the club, but the jersey is currently occupied by Alex Walmsley.