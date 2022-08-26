James Roby commits to play on for St Helens in 2023

St Helens captain James Roby has agreed a one-year contract extension to continue his playing career next season.

The 36-year-old was planning for the current campaign to be his last, but has now decided to sign up for a 20th campaign with Saints.

Roby is Super League’s all-time record appearance maker and has won ten major titles as well as the Man of Steel award in a storied one-club career.

“I was aware that last year I said this was going to be my last and I was fully preparing for that,” said the hooker.

“The more the season has gone on, I was thinking otherwise and I have thought about all the pros and cons and I have had a lot of conversations with my family and my wife and we have got to the point where I am feeling good and confident with my decision.

“It is a great opportunity for me to stay involved, not only this successful team, but in this organisation and the opportunity to be a Rugby League player for another year.”

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf added: “This is the biggest re-signing the club has made this year.”