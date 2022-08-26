Castleford Tigers confirm departure of six players at end of season

Castleford Tigers have confirmed six players that will leave the club at the end of the year.

Derrell Olpherts is leaving after three years at the Jungle, with Leeds Rhinos believed to be his next destination.

After nine years if service across two spells, fellow winger James Clare will also be departing after making only three appearances this season.

Two NRL recruits, Cheyse Blair and Sosaia Feki, will leave the Tigers at the end of their contracts; the latter played only twice for the club after a horror three-year spell with injuries.

Ryan Hampshire’s deal expires at the end of the year although Castleford say they will continue to support the back through his rehabilitation from knee surgery and discuss his future “at an appropriate time in the future”.

The final member of the six is halfback Jake Trueman, who is joining Hull FC next term.

Missing from the list is Mahe Fonua, who only signed a one-year deal when joining from Hull ahead of this season but has an option in his contract for the club to extend for up to another two years.