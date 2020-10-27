Jamie Shaul to stay at Hull FC despite ACL injury

Hull FC say the will honour their contract to fullback Jamie Shaul despite suffering a dreaded ACL injury.

Shaul is set for nine months on the sidelines after suffering the injury against Castleford Tigers earlier this month.

He will undergo surgery in the coming weeks but will remain at the club next year.

Shaul was off-contract with the club at the end of the season but has been offered a new deal that the club say they will honour.

Interim head coach Andy Last said: “We are all really disappointed with the news, none more so than Jamie, but as a club we will ensure he gets the support and medical care he needs to help him through this period.

“I’m really pleased for him that the club have stood by their offer which will give him some peace of mind and security, which will enable him to focus fully on his recovery.”