Joel Tomkins set to miss Hull KR’s D-Day through suspension

Hull Kingston Rovers captain Joel Tomkins is set to miss their crucial clash with Salford after being suspended for punching.

Tomkins has been handed a Grade A charge, which has seen him given a one-match ban.

The Robins have confirmed they will appeal the charge, but if unsuccessful he will miss the game against the Red Devils, which the Robins need to win to secure Super League status.

Wigan’s back-rower Liam Farrell has also been charged for a Grade B dangerous throw, meaning he will miss the Warriors’ game with Castleford.

In the Championship, Halifax’s Brandon Moore faces a four to six-match ban after being slapped with a Grade D charge for questioning the integrity of a match official, with the hooker sent off in Fax’s defeat to York at the weekend.

Featherstone’s Jack Ormondroyd could miss the club’s play-off series after being given a two-match penalty notice for foul and abusive language to a match official, while Jake Emmitt is also in the same situation for a Grade B stands on charge.