Micky Higham confirms retirement

Micky Higham will bring the curtain down on an illustrious 20-year career at the end of the season.

The veteran hooker has confirmed he will retire at the conclusion of Leigh’s current campaign.

Higham, who turns 38 next week, will end his career having made over 500 career appearances, including eight international appearances for Great Britain and England.

He started his career where it will finish, with Leigh, with spells at St Helens, Wigan and Warrington in between.

“To be able to live my dream for 20 years and now finish on my terms, it’s something I could not have dreamed of.

“Had the privilege to play for some great clubs and great players and play for my country. But at the end of this season is the right time to start my next chapter in life.”

Leigh host Featherstone on Sunday in the first round of the play-offs.