John Asiata releases statement apologising to Leigh Leopards following Hull FC announcement

JOHN ASIATA has released a statement apologising to the Leigh Leopards club and those associated with it after it was announced that the loose-forward had signed a three-year deal with Hull FC from 2025.

The news was broke last week by League Express, before both clubs confirmed the signing, though the timing of the announcement did prove controversial.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont himself called it a “pretty desperate” move by Hull, with Asiata now releasing a statement giving his own version of events.

The statement reads: “I would like to apologise to the club, its sponsors and supporters for the release that was made by Hull FC containing comments from me.

“I made those comments in good faith having been asked to do so for a press release that would go at an appropriate, agreed time. Whilst I had agreed that they could be used, as the story had broken and Hull FC wanted to confirm it, I wasn’t aware that it hadn’t been agreed with the club.

“I want to unequivocally assure the club, its sponsors and supporters that I am one million percent committed to them and our goals and I will give everything I have got, as I always have. I am disappointed to have been unlucky with injuries and it’s frustrating to have this situation when I can’t lead with my actions on the pitch to demonstrate my commitment. However, be assured that when I can, everyone will be left in no doubt as to where my loyalties lie.

“I am extremely grateful to Derek and the club for the opportunities I have had and the fantastic way in which me and my family have been treated and the support I have been shown during some tough times. Lifting the Challenge Cup for this town is one of my proudest moments and I will be determined to do everything I can to finish on a high.

“I would like to thank our supporters for their understanding of me doing what is best for me and my family in a short career that I will be coming towards the end of when the new deal expires, as I am sure every responsible family person would do.

“Whilst I will be fully committed in my new role once that starts, Leigh will always have a special place in my heart and until my business is over at the end of the season you have my word that I will give you everything I have. Thank you and God bless.”

Asiata will currently be out for over a month with a hamstring tear.

