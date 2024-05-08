Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis takes savage swipe at Hull FC following Jack Brown’s move

HULL KR have been a busy team in the transfer window so far with the likes of Corey Hall and Louis Senior departing the club on season-long loans whilst Jack Broadbent has joined from Castleford Tigers and Jack Brown from Hull FC.

Brown follows in the footsteps of the likes of Jez Litten, Jordan Abdull and Dean Hadley who all joined Rovers after spells with the Black and Whites.

Lewis himself has earned a reputation for himself as one of the most talented playmakers in Super League, and he couldn’t resist taking a jibe at his city rivals following the signing of Brown.

The diminutive halfback re-posted Rovers’ signing of Brown on Instagram with the caption: “Another (that has) seen the bright side of the city.”

Of course, in recent seasons, Rovers have overtaken the Black and Whites as the dominant force in the city and Willie Peters’ side look on course for another Super League play-off spot in 2024 whilst Hull languish second bottom in the table.

The rivalry between the two clubs, naturally, continues to grow and Lewis’ comments will add further fuel to the fire.

