John Bateman confirms Canberra exit – with Wigan in the race to sign him

John Bateman is considering a return to Wigan after confirming he will leave Canberra at the end of the season.

The England star has informed the Raiders he will not be staying with the club once his contract expires at the end of the year and is now considering offers from the Warriors and NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

Bateman is understood to have been offered a mammoth four-year contract by Wigan worth around £300,000 per year.

He is expected to make a decision on his future soon after informing Canberra of his decision to leave.

With the Green Machine, he enjoyed an outstanding maiden season in the NRL as they reached the NRL Grand Final, and Bateman made the Dally M Team of the Year.

“The club made the difficult decision to allow John to pursue other long-term options and as a result, 2020 will be his final season with the Raiders,” Canberra CEO Don Furner said.

“We’re looking forward to John returning from his shoulder injury soon and finishing his time by helping us make the semi-finals again. John was fantastic in 2019, featuring in our first Grand Final appearance since 1994 and winning the Dally M for second-rower of the year.”

Bateman added: “The Raiders gave me an opportunity to come to Australia and play in the NRL and I’ve loved every moment playing for the club,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to make sure I get back on the field as soon as possible and finish my last season with the Raiders on a high.”