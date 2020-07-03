John Bateman returns to Wigan

John Bateman will be back in Super League next season after signing a four-year deal with Wigan.

The Warriors confirmed the return of their star after two seasons in the NRL.

A Dally M forward in his first season with Canberra, he helped the Green Machine reach the Grand Final last year.

He will return to the Warriors as a marquee player for the next four years with the option of a fifth year.

“It’s been a tough decision but to be back to Wigan,” Bateman said.

“To be at home with my little girl, my Mum and the rest of my family is something I can’t wait to experience once again. I still have plenty of unfinished business with the Raiders and my focus now is to get myself back on the pitch as soon as possible and put myself in the frame for selection.”

Wigan Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski added: “Wigan are thrilled to be bringing John back to the DW Stadium.

“John is one of the best players in the world. He has the respect of players and coaches in both hemispheres and is a natural born competitor and leader.

“We’ve been extremely proud to see him take the NRL by storm in 2019 and we’ve always looked forward to welcoming him back to Wigan when the opportunity presented itself. We had an agreement with him that, should he come back to the UK Super League, then we would have first option on him. As he’s entering the prime years of his playing career, I think it’s a real coup for the Betfred Super League to have a player of his calibre return to the competition.

“In what are incredibly challenging times we need to be sensitive to the fact that the financial impact of the coronavirus will inevitably lead to a restructuring of the squad and the Club. John’s arrival next season has been part of that careful squad financial planning. We’re delighted that the continuing overwhelming assistance and messages of support from Wigan fans has made that process more tolerable than it might have been. The reality is that like many other industries we will be making difficult financial decisions for some time to come, as will all clubs.

“We’re in no doubt that this investment in John, as someone who knows exactly what it means to represent our jersey, will continue to drive the club forwards and bring our famously loyal supporters the excitement they’ve earned, as we all head into what will be a crucial period for the sport.

“John is now completely focused on getting fit and returning to the Raiders squad and finishing off his adventure in Australia on the highest note possible.”