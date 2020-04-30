Jordan Cox passes away, aged 27

Jordan Cox, the former Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington Wolves player, has died, aged 27.

Cox died at his home in Hull on Thursday in what is being described as non-suspicious circumstances.

A statement issued by the Rugby League Benevolent Fund confirmed his passing.

Cox’s professional career started at Hull KR, where he made a name for himself during five seasons with the club.

That earned him a move to Warrington, where he spent one season in 2016, making 18 appearances in primrose and blue.

He subsequently moved to the Championship with Sheffield, before a year out of the game in 2018.

Cox then signed for Doncaster last season but made just three appearances in March.

A statement read: “The family of Jordan Cox are devastated by his passing earlier today.

“Jordan, who played for Hull KR and also Warrington Wolves, Sheffield Eagles, Doncaster and York City Knights, was 27.

“He died at home in Hull, in circumstances believed to be non-suspicious and not related to the current public health situation.

“The family ask for their privacy to respected as they come to terms with this devastating news.

“Further family communications will be issued through the Rugby League Benevolent Fund.”