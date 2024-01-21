Jordan Lane stretchered off for Hull FC as Doncaster clash ends early

JORDAN LANE has been stretchered off early from Hull FC’s friendly clash with Doncaster, with referee Chris Kendall calling time three minutes before the end.

The two sides met at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon, with the Black and Whites eventually running out 42-24 winners.

However, there were concerns over Lane’s health, with the Hull forward staying down following a collision with a Doncaster player in a nasty-looking head clash.

Tries from Joe Cator, Tex Hoy, Liam Tindall (2) and four Liam Sutcliffe goals handed Hull a 24-12 half-time lead after Sam Smeaton and Luke Briscoe had replied for Doncaster.

Second-half efforts from Morgan Smith, Franklin Pele and Jack Brown – as well as three Darnell McIntosh conversions – left the Black and Whites with 42 points to take home back to East Yorkshire.

Everyone at League Express sends their well-wishes to Jordan Lane and hopes for a speedy recovery.

