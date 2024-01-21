Friendly round-up: Youthful St Helens beaten, Hull FC-Doncaster ends early and Castleford draw with London

THIS weekend saw plenty of rugby league action around the grounds as Super League, Championship and League One clubs prepared for the season ahead with pre-season friendlies.

Youthful Wigan Warriors and St Helens sides went up against Midlands Hurricanes and Swinton Lions respectively on Saturday afternoon.

Whilst Wigan were able to overcome the Midlands, 24-20, whilst Saints went down 28-18.

Kicking things off on Sunday were Keighley Cougars and Halifax Panthers with a 1pm kick-off at Cougar Park. The Panthers, in a mudbath, eventually ran out 16-6 winners after leading 10-0 at half-time.

Elsewhere, in Dane Manning’s testimonial game, Batley Bulldogs went up against a Heavy Woollen ARL outfit at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium – with the Championship outfit running out 36-0 winners.

The score was exactly the same at the FLAIR Stadium as Huddersfield Giants travelled to Dewsbury Rams, with Ian Watson’s men inflicting a 36-0 defeat on the Rams.

Hull FC overcame Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium in a 42-24 triumph, but the fixture ended early after Jordan Lane went down with a head injury.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos played out a 14-14 draw at The Jungle, with Barrow Raiders beating League One Hunslet 16-6.

Full-time results

Midlands Hurricanes 20-24 Wigan Warriors

St Helens 18-28 Swinton Lions

Keighley Cougars 6-16 Halifax Panthers

Batley Bulldogs 36-0 Heavy Woollen ARL

Dewsbury Rams 0-36 Huddersfield Giants

Doncaster 24-42 Hull FC

Castleford Tigers 14-14 London Broncos

Barrow Raiders 16-6 Hunslet

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.