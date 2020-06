Jordan Rankin is on his way to NRL leaders Parramatta Eels.

According to The Mole, the former Castleford and Huddersfield utility has agreed to join the Eels for the rest of the season.

Rankin is back in Australia after being released from his contract on compassionate grounds. He was on loan at Castleford from the Giants but returned to Australia last month.

However, he looks to have secured a move to the Eels, who have won their opening five games of the season.