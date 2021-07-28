Josh Jones suspension reduced to one match

Huddersfield Giants forward Josh Jones has succeeded on appeal of reducing his two-match suspension for punching against Hull FC to a one-match ban.

The original penalty notice referred to a Grade C offence of punching, and he was issued with a two-match penalty notice.

At the appeal, Jones pleaded not guilty to the offence. His argument was rejected in principle, but the classification of the offence was reduced to Grade B, and the suspension was reduced to one match, while his fine remains at £500.

That means he will still miss Monday’s visit fo the Giants to Castleford Tigers, but he will be available for selection after that game.