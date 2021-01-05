Josh Reynolds sends message to Hull FC fans after UK arrival

New Hull FC star Josh Reynolds has already emerged as a fan favourite with his new club, minutes after landing in the UK.

The halfback arrived from Sydney on Tuesday ahead of linking up with his new club this week.

The Black and Whites are back in training and Reynolds is due to link up with them later this week.

Upon landing on UK soil he posted a quick video message to the fans, who were left thrilled with the fact Reynolds mocked the cold temperatures by wearing shorts.

“We’re going to be ripping in behind the scenes making sure making sure that when that March day comes we can give you plenty of excitement and enjoyment,” the 31-year-old said.

👋 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙃 👋 🛬 He’s here – new recruit @joshreynolds9 has just landed in the UK, and he’s got a quick message for you Black & White fans…👀 (Also, shorts?! 😳🥶) ⚫⚪ #COYH pic.twitter.com/bjuNIhIVYR — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) January 5, 2021

“I’m not sure what everyone was told about the cold but it’s not too bad. In the shorts, let’s go Hull, see you soon.”