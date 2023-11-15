Kane Linnett finds new club following Hull KR exit at end of Super League 2023

KANE LINNETT has found a new club following his exit from Hull KR at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Linnett, who registered 40 tries in 110 appearances for Rovers during his five seasons with the club, has struck up a player/coach deal with the Sarina Crocodiles in Queensland for the 2024 season.

Aged 35, the ‘Big Red Machine’ will undoubtedly pass on his expertise and experience to the younger players within the squad after retiring from the professional game.

The Sarina Crocs announced the news via social media, stating: “2024 COACHING ANNOUNCEMENT. Sarina RLFC would like to welcome Kane Linnett to the Croc family as he joins us for the 2024 Season and beyond, fulfilling the role of Captain/Coach.

“Kane brings to the club a wealth of experience, having played over 180 NRL games and over 110 games in the Super League!!! We look forward to seeing this knowledge assist with the Sarina Crocs success in the future! Welcome to Kane and his family.”

Linnett’s exit from Craven Park enabled Rovers to bring in Kelepi Tanginoa from Wakefield Trinity.

