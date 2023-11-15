Strong painkiller Tramadol to be banned in rugby league from January 2024

TRAMADOL will be prohibited in-competition from 1 January 2024. The update will come into effect with the 2024 World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Tramadol is an opioid analgesic and is classified as a prescription only medicine in the UK. Tramadol misuse is of concern because of the risks of physical dependence, opiate addiction, and overdose. It can also be purchased online which means that some athletes may have access to the drug outside their medical team.

