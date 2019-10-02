Kata leaves Storm

Tongan international Solomone Kata has left Melbourne Storm after not taking up his NRL contract option for 2020.

The winger joined Melbourne in a mid-season switch from New Zealand Warriors but ended up playing for Storm’s feeder club, East Tigers, in the Intrust Super Cup.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here at Storm and made some good friends over the past few months,” Kata said.

“However another opportunity has come up that I’m keen to explore so I won’t be with the club next year.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Storm for making me feel so welcome and wish the boys all the best in 2020.”

He is been linked with a move to rugby union.