Hastings could represent Great Britain after eligibility approved

Jackson Hastings is in contention for Great Britain’s tour after providing the necessary documentation at the 11th hour.

Hastings wasn’t in the running for the tour as recently as the weekend as the RFL had not received the documents needed to prove his eligibility.

But Salford sent those documents on Monday morning, and the England Performance Unit then forwarded them to the Rugby League European Federation (RLEF), who confirmed his eligibility for both England and Great Britain.

It remains to be seen whether Hastings will be added to the squad, which will be announced after the Grand Final. The Salford halfback wasn’t in the initial 29-man squad as his eligibility wasn’t proved at the time.

The squad for the World Cup Nines is due to be announced later this week.