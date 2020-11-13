KCOM will host Grand Final even if Hull FC are involved

The Super League Grand Final will take place at the KCOM Stadium regardless of Hull FC’s potential involvement.

The Black and Whites are one win away from reaching the event after victory over Warrington on Thursday.

Competition officials were forced to find a new venue due to the unavailability of Manchester United’s Old Trafford, which has hosted every Grand Final since its inception in 1998.

Hull FC’s ground was selected while the competition was still planning to run a four-team play-off format, but the extended six-team series saw Hull earn a late entry.

Victory over Wigan would give Hull home advantage in the final but chief executive Robert Elstone insists the location will not be changed in that scenario.

“We elected to go to KCOM when it was still the top four and Hull were unlikely to get there so that was a factor,” Elstone said.

“However, we’re contracted to KCOM and we’re going to KCOM. A huge amount of work is going in to making KCOM look brilliant. A substantial budget is being applied to create a really special television event.

“We’re targeting a record television audience for that event. There is a lot of work going on to make that a special occasion.”

Elstone also insisted that making a 2,000 average attendance the requirement for entry to Super League wasn’t giving off the wrong image for the sport.

Clubs are applying to replace Toronto Wolfpack, with one element of the initial criteria being to average more than 2,000.

“That is a fairly modest target, it’s a threshold by which clubs have to get over to be able to apply,” Elstone said.

“I think the bar will be set higher and one of the key criteria of evaluation will be fan base, both in terms of levels of engagement through social media and community but more importantly through the way in which clubs actually convert that engagement into season tickets and a live audience.

“We are looking very carefully at what clubs will bring in those areas, that will be a big part of the evaluation.”