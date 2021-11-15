Keighley Cougars deal for Scotland international

Keighley Cougars have announced the retention of Scottish international prop Kieran Moran for 2022.

The 25-year-old has signed a new one-year deal to remain at the Cougars, where he first moved during the 2018 season from Sheffield Eagles.

Moran, a Hull KR academy product with five Super League appearances to his name, debuted for Scotland in 2018 and featured for the Bravehearts last month against Jamaica.

“I’m really happy to be staying with the club,” said the forward, who played 11 times for Keighley last term as they lost at the play-off semi-final stage.

“It will be my fifth season now at the Cougars and I feel at home here and love what the club is about.

“I’ve just turned 25 so feel my best years are onto me now so (I want to) just come back firing and play every game consistently well and help towards getting us promoted.

“Also, it is a World Cup year, so I’ve obviously got my eye on that Scotland squad at the end of the season, and I need to do my best for the Cougars to be in with a shot.”

Photo: Jonny Tomes-Green