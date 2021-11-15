Huddersfield Giants Women add England international

Huddersfield Giants Women have signed former England international Jessica Courtman for the 2022 season.

Courtman played most prominently for Bradford Bulls, where her six years of service included the treble of major honours in 2017.

She made her England debut in 2015 and went on to feature at the 2017 World Cup before a spell at Featherstone Rovers.

Courtman, who most recently played rugby union in Spain, said: “After coming back to rugby last season after injury, I am now ready to enter a new chapter faster, fitter and stronger.

“Huddersfield is a club that has brilliant prospects and the progression they have made within a couple of seasons is very impressive. I feel the club is an environment I will thrive within.”

James Westerby, the head of women’s and girls’ rugby at the Giants, said: “It’s great to have Jess on board for the 2022 season.

“I’ve admired Jess as a player for a number of years and I feel she can play a massive part in the continuing growth of our squad.”

Huddersfield won the Women’s Super League Shield final last season, and as a result will play in Group 1 of the division’s new format next season.